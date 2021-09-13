Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.64. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $178.07. 30,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,028. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.76 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

