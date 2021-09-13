Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to announce $433.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.02 million and the highest is $440.20 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $530.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,060,000 after acquiring an additional 186,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after acquiring an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67,061 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.07. The stock had a trading volume of 92,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.71 and its 200 day moving average is $222.84. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

