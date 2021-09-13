Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.46. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 27.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

