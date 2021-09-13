Brokerages Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Genuine Parts also posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,223. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.