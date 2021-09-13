Brokerages Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13).

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of SAVA traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.12. 146,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

