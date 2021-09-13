Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion.

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.88.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.59. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International has a one year low of $198.46 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,167 shares of company stock worth $2,655,022 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in CACI International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

