Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report sales of $20.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.56 million to $20.53 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $21.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $85.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $86.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.80 million, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $87.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

FDUS stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $447.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 98.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fidus Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 57.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. 23.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

