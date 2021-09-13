Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report earnings per share of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of CUBI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,853. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

