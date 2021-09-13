Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Barrett Business Services reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $76.65 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $579.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 143.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

