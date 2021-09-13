BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $6.60 Million in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 869,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGAU. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

