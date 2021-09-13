BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

NYSE:SRE opened at $132.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.28. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

