BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,879,000 after buying an additional 505,359 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $50.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

