BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.28 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of MPC opened at $56.87 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.