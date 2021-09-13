BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 432,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.87% of Absolute Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities downgraded Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $11.79 on Monday. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.11 million, a P/E ratio of 147.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Absolute Software Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

