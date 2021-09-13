Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 102,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,435. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

