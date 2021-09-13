Bridge Oracle (BRG) Price Tops $0.0004

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $200,993.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00080147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00121661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00173499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,528.54 or 0.99548981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.99 or 0.07086908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.22 or 0.00917107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

