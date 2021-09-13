BMO Capital Markets Trims Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Target Price to C$9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FSM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.