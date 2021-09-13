BMO Capital Markets Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $525.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.66.

NYSE PANW opened at $469.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of -90.71 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

