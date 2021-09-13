Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE BGB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.06. 56,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,651. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

