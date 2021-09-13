BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:MHN opened at $14.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.64% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.