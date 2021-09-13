BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

MUI stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

