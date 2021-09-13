BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
MUI stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.