BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.46 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

