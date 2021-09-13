BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.54 Per Share

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.54 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $18.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 277.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $1.39.

Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,095,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

