Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $74.21 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

