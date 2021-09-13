Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $184,766.43

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $184,766.43 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,875.53 or 0.99962192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00082559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.79 or 0.00854902 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.99 or 0.00438797 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00300185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004660 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,436,614 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

