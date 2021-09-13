Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDT. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a $10.00 rating and issued a C$11.50 price target (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.82.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$550.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

