BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $323.92 and last traded at $324.53. Approximately 29,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,062,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.19.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.62.

The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after acquiring an additional 193,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after purchasing an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

