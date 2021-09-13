BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 41,255 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,255 shares during the quarter. Select Bancorp accounts for 1.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 1.07% of Select Bancorp worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,494,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 87,914 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 836,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 58,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 3,462.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 163,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SLCT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.03. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Select Bancorp Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.