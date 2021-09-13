BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 15,132 Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.72% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFED stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GFED shares. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

