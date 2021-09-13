BHZ Capital Management LP Has $4.77 Million Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the period. First Financial accounts for 1.8% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Financial were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the second quarter valued at $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in First Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF remained flat at $$39.65 during midday trading on Monday. 602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $517.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.