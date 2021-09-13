BHZ Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 89.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 333,691 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. 2,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

