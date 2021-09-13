BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

BYSI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 995,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,775. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The company has a market cap of $955.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.87. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BeyondSpring stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 354.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of BeyondSpring worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

