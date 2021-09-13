Betterment LLC Makes New $7.59 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 281,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,000. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

