Betterment LLC Has $917,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $250,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,903. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.