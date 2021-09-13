Betterment LLC Grows Holdings in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP)

Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 8.19% of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NACP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.93. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $34.86.

