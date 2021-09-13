Betterment LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Betterment LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,766 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 292,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter.

GEM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.48. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,344. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76.

