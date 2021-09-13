Betterment LLC Buys 323,571 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,318,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,571 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 2.77% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $80,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,207,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 31,167 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 199,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $265,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,690. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

