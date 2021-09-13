Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 50,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,733 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.46. The company had a trading volume of 112,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.59 and a 200 day moving average of $265.56. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $141.85 and a 12 month high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.