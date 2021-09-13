Berenberg Bank Lowers Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Hold

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.