Belt Finance (BELT) Market Capitalization Hits $62.10 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.84 or 0.00022574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $62.10 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00119796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00175969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,532.16 or 1.02158327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.54 or 0.07298552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.88 or 0.00892098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002991 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,311,112 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

