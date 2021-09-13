Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Auburn National Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 119.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $34.66 on Monday. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.