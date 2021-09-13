Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 29,557 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,557 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.1% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $11.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $616.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

