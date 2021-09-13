Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,919 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, CIO Stephen Alpart purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $50,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

GPMT opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.