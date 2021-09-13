Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $30.66 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

