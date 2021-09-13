Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

