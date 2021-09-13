Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $24,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

