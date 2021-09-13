Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $259.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,413. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

