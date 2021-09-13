Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on BEEM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $182.25 million and a PE ratio of -32.83. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 142.9% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 86.3% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.