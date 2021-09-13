BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Stock Position Reduced by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,426 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.92% of BayCom worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BayCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BayCom by 43.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 146.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom in the second quarter worth $174,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCML stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,610. BayCom Corp has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $193.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $20.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

