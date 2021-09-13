Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €80.80 ($95.06).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €64.56 ($75.95). 1,493,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.29.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

